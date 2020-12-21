QUINCY — Daelin Deweese always knew she wanted a career in the medical field, and she's taking a first step thanks to a new program through Blessing Hospital.
The 19-year-old is one of the first five to complete Blessing's certified nurse assistant training program.
Deweese will work as a CNA on a Blessing surgical floor while attending Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, beginning in January, to become a registered nurse. Then she plans to continue her education and become a nurse practitioner.
"This program is definitely a first big step to the rest of my life," Deweese said.
CNA Program Coordinator Jonna Egan said the training offers a great introduction for anyone interested in a health care career and helping others.
"It's a great place to start or to stay," Egan said. "For some people, this is a step. Some people just love being an CNA, love making that patient care their priority."
Three of the program's first students already worked for Blessing in other areas and shifted to CNA jobs, and two, including Deweese, were new to health care.
"I'm so excited for them, just to see where their careers take them and to see the excellent care they're going to be giving," Egan said.
A second five-week training session begins Jan. 5 with a third planned for late January.
Blessing previously required nurse assistants to be certified before hiring but decided to "grow its own" to meet the high demand for the employees who handle basic nursing tasks, including taking vital signs, and help patients with activities of daily living.
"A lot of area CNA programs have wait periods. They're booked up, so we're able to help with that. It's great for the community, great for the patients, great for the staff and great for the organization," Egan said.
Egan said CNAs must be at least 16 years old, pass a state-required criminal background check and have a caring heart.
"It's not just a paycheck. You're actually impacting people's lives," Egan said.
Anyone hired as a part-time or full-time CNA with Blessing takes the tuition-free training program, with books provided, as part of orientation during the workday.
"If I wasn't getting paid for this, I might not have been able to do it because I do have to work still," said Deweese, a 2019 Unity High School graduate who worked at Texas Roadhouse while taking RN-prerequisite courses at John Wood Community College. "This was just an amazing opportunity."
After completing the program, employees must take the state certification exam and cover the $75 exam fee.
Training sessions cover content outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health including infection prevention and emergency procedures. Students start in the classroom at the Blessing Education Center, then go to the skills lab for practice before moving to the clinical setting to work with patients.
"CNAs are integral to care, obviously in long-term care facilities but in any area of health care, and such a valuable piece of that puzzle of that patient care experience," Egan said. "If I can delegate a task to (a CNA), I can focus on a task I can't delegate. It really does help nurses and LPNs (licensed practical nurses)."