QUINCY — A private family ceremony was held on Jan. 16 at Quincy University’s North Campus to honor Richard and Connie Niemann.
“For their humanity, their commitment to doing good, and their steadfast devotion to their faith, I can imagine no couple more richly deserving of Quincy University’s highest honor,” Quincy University president Brian McGee said of the Neimanns.
The couple each received a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa (honorary) degree from the university for their devotion to their family, their community and their church. Richard Niemann is a 1953 graduate of Quincy University, while Connie Niemann graduated in 1954.
Richard Niemann, along with his brother Chris, took over the family business in 1969, growing Niemann foods to more than 100 grocery stores, pet food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and hardware stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri. Outside of his professional endeavors, Rich has also served on many boards in the area, including business and charitable organizations. Niemann was a found member of the Great River Economic Development Fund as well as serving as president of the Quincy Rotary Club and president of the Board of Education.
Along with supporting business ideas for Niemann Foods, Connie has devoted much of her time to the community, serving on the Quincy Symphony Women’s Board, the Encore Committee Counseling Board, and the Adams County Mental Health Center, to name just a few of the projects she’s worked on.
The Niemanns have long been supporters of Catholic education in Quincy. They were previously honored with the Friends of Catholic Education Award, Quincy Notre Dame Band Award and the Catholic Charities Distinguished Service Award. In 2012, as a tribute to Connie’s love of music, Rich established the Connie Niemann Music Scholarship. The North Campus Center for Music where last Saturday’s ceremony was held is named after Connie Niemann.
“Quincy and Quincy University are better places because of Rich and Connie, who have given generously of their time, talent and treasure since their college days in the 1950s,” McGee said. “We should all hope to grow up and be just like Rich and Connie Niemann.”