Hannibal, MO — Registration is now open for the River Bluffs Paint Out events, happening in both Hannibal and Canton, Mo.
Area artists are encourages to the two-day plein air painting events being held May 1 and 2. Plein air events are designed to inspire artists to capture views of their communities by painting outdoors and on-site. The event will be in Canton on May 1, and in Hannibal on May 2.
Artists of any age are eligible to participate, with awards being presented at an evening reception held each night. The only stipulation is that artwork must be done outdoors during the event. All mediums of paint and drawing are accepted, and there are no size limits on canvas and paper.
The River Bluffs Paint Out is a partnership of the Hannibal Arts County, the Canton Area Arts Council, and the City of Canton. Hannibal's Convention and Visitors Bureau and Culver-Stockton College are additional partners.
Registration forms are available at hannibalarts.com/gallery/river-bluffs-paint/ and interested artists are asked to register by April 23 to assist planners with proper planning.