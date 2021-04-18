Quincy’s musical families: Winkings and Wagners influence city’s music scene

Quincy has had many musical families. Among the more prominent are the Wagners and the Winkings, whose stories are virtually parallel, often interconnected, and cover the same decades. Both families had fathers who taught in the same place, and both had families with many children who also played or taught music.
For the Winkings, the story started in the 1920s with Rudolph and Dorothy Winking, exploring their love of music and applying their trade in Quincy. Dorothy had studied voice and piano in Chicago and returned to Quincy where she taught piano for decades. Rudolph played upright bass in local vaudeville theaters. They also sang in the St. Boniface Church choir. Their two sons John and Charlie, took to music, absorbing the sounds and rhythms they heard around the house as both parents continued to perform or teach music. The boys took piano lessons from their mother who told them that though their family were “just plain people,” playing music allowed them to enjoy “the greatest expression of this life.” John went on to teach music at the University of Alabama at Huntsville until his death in 1994. Charlie stayed in the area and had a family in which seven others would spread the joy of music.
In the late 1940s, Charlie Winking played baritone in the Notre Dame High School band where he met Mary Ann Hoffman, who played string bass. After graduation in 1951, they married. Charlie taught music in Camp Point for a year and then in Griggsville, necessitating a move out of Quincy. He was also doing some arranging for local groups and had begun his college studies, culminating in his master’s degree in Music Education from the University of Illinois. Prior to graduating, Winking had applied for a professorship at Quincy College and was accepted. He, Mary Ann, and their five children moved back to Quincy and in 1961, Charlie joined the small but expanding Music Department at Quincy College chaired by another patriarch of a large musical family, Lavern Wagner.
Wagner, an Iowa native, had played in Army Air Force bands during World War ll and then gone on to college first in Iowa, then Ohio, then earning his Ph. D. in 1957 at the University of Wisconsin. He joined the small Quincy College Music Department which had few music majors, not many instruments, and only one other staff member, Hugh Soebbing. He expanded the department by recruiting more students, adding more courses, hiring more teachers — including Charlie Winking — and spending his own money. When the college declined his request to purchase a harpsichord, Wagner bought a kit and put one together on his own.
The coursework was intense: Music majors had to learn to play every instrument and learn the history of music. Former student John Bernzen (Class of ‘72) recalls Wagner easing the load somewhat by reading the text in class instead of assigning it as homework. Bernzen credits Wagner’s authoritative knowledge of music theory and history with aiding him in his own future career as a band teacher, giving him “a lot more knowledge than my colleagues.” Pam Potter (‘65), debated whether to enter the workforce or go to grad school. She recalls Wagner encouraging her to continue her music studies at the University of Iowa. She did, joining the school’s band on a U.S. State Department tour of Europe and the USSR, giving her “the experience of a lifetime.” Potter went on to teach band at Quincy Notre Dame and became conductor of the Quincy Park Band.
The music department expanded steadily, moving into its own building in 1967. By 1968 the music program included five choral groups, a forty-five-piece wind ensemble, and quintets for brass and woodwinds. That same year the wind ensemble, directed by Winking, was voted the best Catholic college band, an honor it would retain for two more years. Dennis Bingheim (‘79) recalls Winking expecting “excellence all the time”, even in practice. If a mistake was made in any section of the band a second time, the section leader would be demoted to last. Winking also had his motivational side. Bernzen, who was once “fired” by Winking for preferring high school football practice to trombone lessons (but eventually returning to music), would come to know Winking as a “mentor and a dear friend ... the most influential person in my life other than my father.”
Besides being teaching colleagues for 22 years, Wagner and Winking both enrolled their children in St. Francis School, taught music to their children and some of each other’s children, played in the Park Band, and spent their “off” hours in music-related projects. In the early 1960s, Winking was instrumental in starting the Parochial Music Organization which brought music instruction into local Catholic schools. He played in many local dance bands and was a guest conductor in and out of the state. He played in the Quincy Symphony Orchestra with his wife and, at various times, with each of their six children. He judged music contests, worked with the Park Board’s public school summer music program, and much more.
Dr. Wagner spent more than two decades researching 16th century Spanish court music, resulting in a fourteen-volume work published in 1981. He wrote many music articles, composed three high school musicals, researched 19th Century military band music in Texas, and, with his wife, Joan, performed with their fourteen children as the Wagner Family Singers.
The Winking and Wagner children all played music for various lengths of time and some are still playing. They have performed many kinds of music and played with Willie Nelson, James Brown, and the Manhattan Transfer. They have taken their musical expertise into nearly all fifty states and into other countries. Theirs is a story rooted in Quincy’s past that continues to this day.
Sources
