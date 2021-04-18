Quincy’s musical families: Winkings and Wagners influence city’s music scene

Greg Kreinberg, a native Quincyan, is an educator and freelance writer now living in Chicago. He is a regular contributor to local Facebook groups You Grew Up in Quincy If and St. Francis Solanus School Alumni. A graduate of Quincy College, his mother, Donna, was the Music Department secretary from 1965 to 1974.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving local history. This column’s authors are society members and historians. The Herald-Whig’s website, whig.com, carries each column and includes sources. For information visit hsqac.org or call 217-222-1835.