QUINCY — Ryan Hinkamper always liked to cook, but the Quincy man says the past year really honed his skills.
"When I really started to get more fancy with it and started in with the baking was when COVID happened," he said. "With the lockdown and being shut at home, I missed going out to eat. I started making nicer and nicer things, learning other techniques. It was something to do while I was bored at home."
Mostly self-taught, Hinkamper specializes in main dishes, often grilled or seared in a hot cast iron pan, and making the finished product look as good as it tastes.
"I like to make a pretty plate, take pictures of it and post it on social media so all my friends and family can see it," Hinkamper said. "Being able to share what I was cooking was fun. I did a lot of live Facebook videos when I was cooking something."
The social media presence got Hinkamper involved in an online cooking competition, My Fav Chef hosted by celebrity chef Eddie Matney, for the chance to win $50,000 and being featured in an advertising spread in "Bon Appetit."
"It's all based on social media voting. people with a Facebook account can click online and cast a free vote for me. They can buy votes as well if they like," Hinkamper said.
Votes for Hinkamper can be cast at https://favchef.com/2021/ryan-hinkamper.
Contest proceeds go to support Feeding America, a hunger relief organization. "It's a good cause if they choose to do that too," he said. "To be involved in something like this, to be supported as much as I have been, it's humbling. It's not something I ever expected I'd be doing."
Beyond main dishes, Hinkamper also bakes biscuits, cinnamon rolls, banana bread and sourdough loaves made with his own starter.
A recipe, often found online, is just a starting point.
"Most of the time I'll tweak it to how I want to make it as opposed to how the recipe says," he said. "Something you learn on one recipe will translate over into something else you make later and how you do certain things, then you get to a point where you can just make things up. You accumulate enough technique and tricks to make up something on the fly."
He enjoys the challenge of looking in the refrigerator and in the cabinets to come up with something that "looks like a five-star meal" out of ingredients on hand. All it takes is adaptability and a willingness to work outside his comfort zone.
"There's things you learn from the new things that you can apply to other things you already make and make them better, or make different versions of them," he said. "Then you get to a point where you can just make things up. You accumulate enough technique and tricks to make up something on the fly."
Even more fun is cooking whenever possible with his kids — Rylee, 21, and in the Army stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington, Reagan, 16, and Reese, 14 — and the conversations they have in the kitchen.
"I look forward to cooking at the end of every day," said Hinkamper, a computer network engineer who works from home. "I don't mind all the chopping, the cooking, the making the mess. It's all fun. I like making something good, especially when I can share it with friends and family."
A quick-to-fix Lime Dressing doubles as a marinade for his Grilled/Seared Shrimp Salad, which can be topped with avocado and Feta cheese.
Hinkamper keeps a close eye on his bacon-wrapped Grilled Jalapeno Poppers. "You want them to just start to crisp before the cream cheese starts pouring out," he said.
Hink's Skillet combines favorite breakfast flavors, and Cajun seasoning flavors his BBQ Pork Steaks.
"I love Cajun flavors," he said. "You can buy Cajun seasoning, but I like to make my own. I buy a lot of the base seasonings and ingredients, and I'll make my own blend."
Blending the seasonings just how he likes is part of Hinkamper's cooking from scratch philosophy.
"It feels better when I'm making something with fresh herbs, fresh vegetables. I think it's better for you, and you can't beat the flavor of fresh ingredients," he said.
Hinkamper even turns fresh fruit into wine.
"I have a batch of strawberry wine fermenting right now," he said. "It's a little bit drier than what you buy at the store. Just like my food, I like to make it my own way."
Grilled Jalapeno Poppers
6 large jalapenos
1 pound bacon
1 (eight-ounce) package cream cheese
Soften cream cheese to room temperature. Start grill so it will be hot.
Cut jalapenos in half lengthwise; remove gills and seeds. Spoon cream cheese into jalapenos, being sure not to over fill. Wrap one whole piece of bacon around the filled jalapeno in an overlapping spiral from one end to the other. The bacon should stick to itself well enough to make it to the grill.
Grill wrapped jalapenos over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes per side. Watch closely while cooking as the bacon fat can cause flare ups.
BBQ Pork Steak
4 thick-cut pork steaks
2 large onions
Cajun seasoning
BBQ sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Season pork steaks with Cajun seasoning, and let them sit for about an hour.
Grill pork steaks on high heat, or in a hot cast iron pan, to sear both sides. You are not cooking them all the way at this point, just trying to get a good sear and crust.
Put pork steaks in an oven-safe pan, and cover with foil. Bake at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes to cook them through and render out the fat.
Cut onions into slices.
Remove pork steaks from oven, and drain. Cover steaks with a thick layer of BBQ sauce, then cover the smothered steaks with onion slices.
Return pork steaks to oven. Bake uncovered an additional 20 to 30 minutes.
Grilled/Seared Shrimp Salad with Lime Dressing
Dressing
3/4 cup light olive oil
1 cup packed cilantro leaves
2 limes, juiced
1/2 poblano pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
Salad
2 romaine lettuce hearts, roughly chopped
1 (14-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 avocado, diced
1 (14-ounce) can sweet corn, drained and rinsed
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
Roma tomatoes, quartered
1 to 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, deveined
avocado slices, optional
feta cheese, optional
For the dressing, add all ingredients to a medium-sized glass jar. Using an immersion blender, blend until combined. Alternatively, combine ingredients in a stand blender. Set dressing aside.
Marinate shrimp in 1/4 cup of the prepared dressing for 15 minutes.
Grill the shrimp, or sear in a hot cast iron skillet, until it turns opaque, about 2 minutes per side, depending on size.
Add lettuce, black beans, corn and onion to a large bowl, and toss to combine. Plate the salad, add shrimp on top and tomatoes. Top with feta cheese and avocado slices if desired.
Hink's Skillet
4 large potatoes, sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 large onion, sliced
2 large jalapenos, sliced
1 Polish sausage, cut into chunks
shredded Colby-Jack cheese
Cover the sliced potatoes in cold water and drain three times. Strain and pat dry.
Fry potatoes in a cast iron skillet with about a tablespoon of oil. Cook in batches if needed to avoid overcrowding the pan. Pepper potatoes while cooking, but don't add salt until the very end so they crisp better. Remove potatoes from pan, and set aside.
In the same skillet, saute sausage until it browns. Remove from skillet, and set aside.
In the same skillet again, add all the vegetables, and saute until they just start to soften, not to caramelize. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Just as the vegetables finish, add potatoes and sausage back to the skillet. Mix all together, and let it all heat up.
Serve on a plate topped with eggs, cooked as desired, and a sprinkle of cheese.