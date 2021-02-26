QUINCY — Instead of celebrating the 35th anniversary of St. Patrick's Parade, Maine Street will instead be open and operating as usual on Saturday, March 13.
Due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have canceled the parade for the second consecutive year. One of the two originators of the parade, Y101 radio's Jeff Dorsey, said in a statement the decision came down to ensuring the safety of thousands of participants and spectators.
“While the COVID-19 numbers have been encouraging lately for our area, my concerns are we just might be letting down our guard by holding a large outdoor event like the St. Patrick's Parade," Dorsey said. "The last thing I want to see is an uptick of the numbers as we approach spring. It is my hope that we will see some degree of normalcy for the summer ahead."
Organizers hope to return next year, on March 12, 2022, to bring back the parade.
"We want everyone to be safe, hopefully enjoy a better summer than last year and join us when we do hold next year’s St. Patrick's Parade," Dorsey's statement said. "No one wants that more than I do, and I am willing to sacrifice holding this year's parade to make that happen."