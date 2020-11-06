If you’d told me a year ago that I’d be sitting here telling you all about a book that I couldn’t put down, I would have assumed you were talking about a new Tom Clancy-style thriller or the hottest deep-science sci-fi book to hit the shelves. If you’d then added that it was going to be a book about fishing, I’d have likely suggested you needed to up your medication. And yet, here we are. Adrian Smith of the iconic hard rock band Iron Maiden has written a book all about his travels around the world in search of the lurkers beneath the waves, mostly of rivers and streams. The subtitle of the book – “My Life As Iron Maiden's Compulsive Angler” – tells you all about the content. But it’s not really a book about fishing, in my opinion. While Mr. Smith may disagree and say that’s what he was writing about, it dives deeper.
There’s not a set narrative structure to the book. It doesn’t start in childhood and then tell a linear story. Rather, it’s like sitting around in a rustic cabin and listening as he tells stories of his adventures. There are parts that detail his childhood spent fishing with his father, and there are later parts talking about fishing with his son. But it’s not a “point A to point B to point C” story. You simply get wrapped up and feel like you’re on the trips with him. That’s the kind of storyteller he is. I’m not a fisherman, by anyone’s most cartoonish stretch of the definition. There’s a massive portion of the book that I don’t get: different line-weights, bait and hook combinations, bite alarms, all the technical stuff that an actual fisherman is likely rolling his/her eyes at for me not knowing. If you put them beside each other in a police line-up, I couldn’t tell you the difference between a trout and a carp. But that lack of knowledge on my part doesn’t affect my enjoyment of the book. Even without know the “what” of his descriptions, Smith’s passion for the sport. That comes through in spades, and it’s impossible not to feel his excitement. For those looking to get an inside look into the world of Iron Maiden, or some sort of “tell all” about the shenanigans the band gets up to, you’re going to have to look elsewhere. There are touches of stories from the road and the studio, but they’re just the interlude passages that get you through the door and out on the river. There are encounters with bears (some real, some imagined), Tasmanian devils, and even the odd shark or two. But the book isn’t really about the adventure, either.
This book is about a state of mind. The peace that comes from being out and doing what you love. About the satisfaction from working an area for weeks before you even cast a line and then the payoff when you pull in the record (personal or otherwise) fish out of the net. It’s about the characters met along the way, from a skilled helicopter pilot / lodge owner who introduces older, quite conservative guests to the dulcet tones of Iron Maiden, to the woman that would end up on many adventures with Smith, both fishing and otherwise, throughout his life. This book isn’t a biography, but it certainly is a deep look into the personal life of a hard-working member of one of the hardest working bands in the world. I really recommend it for anyone that loves a good fishing trip, a tale around a campfire after a day in nature, or anyone that just wants to travel the world vicariously. Just watch out for the bears. (“Monsters of River & Rock: My Life As Iron Maiden's Compulsive Angler” is available everywhere you buy books on November 3rd, 2020)