Are Christians to obey Old Testament laws? Read on.
We must distinguish between God’s moral laws and the Mosaic Laws — such as dietary prohibitions. The Ten Commandments plus other Mosaic laws and God’s moral laws were given to Moses after he led the Israelites out of Egypt. The Israelites were expected to follow both the Mosaic and moral laws. However, moral laws did not originate with Moses.
Much time passed between creation and the time of Moses. During this period before the law was given, right and wrong still existed.
One of the Ten Commandments is, “thou shall not murder,” but it wasn’t this commandment which made murder wrong. Murder was always wrong, even before the Ten Commandments were given.
The Old Testament records many instances of murder before the time of Moses and always describes it as wrong. The moral law, including the moral implications of murder, predated the Law of Moses, and people were expected to face the consequences of their own immoral behavior.
The Mosaic Law also included laws which did not exist before the time of Moses. Specific requirements such as what kinds of food to eat were given in these laws and God expected the Israelites to follow them.
Each of our states eventually adopted laws against murder, but it was against God’s moral law to commit murder long before each state was admitted to the union.
The Ten Commandments and Mosaic laws were given to the Israelites after Moses led them from Egypt, where they previously lived under the rule of Egyptian laws. Afterward, Israel was to become its own nation and Moses provided them with direction. Some aspects of the law, such as the Ten Commandments, put into writing pre-existing moral obligations, similar to U.S. states laws relating to murder did as we just mentioned. Other portions of the law contain rules only the Israelites were expected to follow — such as dietary restrictions.
One purpose of these restrictions was to show the Israelites were set apart by God and were different from the surrounding cultures. Then when written into law, the Israelites were expected to follow those laws.
But why don’t Christians today follow these secondary laws described by Moses?
The New Testament informs Christians there is a new covenant between God and his people. Jesus himself said he came to “fulfill the law” (Matthew 5:17). The Apostle Peter was given a vision by God in which God told Peter dietary laws were no longer mandatory (Acts 10). Throughout the new Testament the Apostle Paul taught Christians were not beholden to many Mosaic laws, such as circumcision.
Christians today recognize the Mosiac laws were written for a specific people, time, and location. These practical obligations don’t apply to us. God’s moral ordinances, however, spring from the nature of God who hasn’t changed. The moral law today is the same as it was before it was given to Moses because God is the same today as He has been from all eternity.
That moral Law condemns us because it highlights our imperfection and our need for a Savior. But it also points us to the saving work of the one perfectly obedient man, Jesus, who stands in our place.