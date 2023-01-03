Vatican Obit Benedict XVI Legacy

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, third from left, meets with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize, Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, left, and father Michel Fedou, partially hidden at right, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where Benedict XVI lives, in this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Pope Benedict XVI's 2013 resignation sparked calls for rules and regulations for future retired popes to avoid the kind of confusion that ensued. Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. Second from left, is the foundation's president Father Federico Lombardi, and fourth from left is Benedict XVI's long-time personal secretary Bishop Georg Gaenswein.

 J.Ratzinger Vatican Foundation via AP

QUINCY — Catholics in the region are mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. 

The Vatican announced Saturday that Benedict died at the age of 95. He led the Catholic church for eight years until 2013 when he became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.

