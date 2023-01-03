QUINCY — Catholics in the region are mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
The Vatican announced Saturday that Benedict died at the age of 95. He led the Catholic church for eight years until 2013 when he became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.
Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield said Benedict was an "authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism."
"Always writing and teaching, his warm smile, gentle demeanor, and pastoral approach to explaining and living out the Catholic faith inspired millions and brought people closer to Christ," Paprocki said in statement. "His reverence toward the Eucharist, the Mass, and the sacraments are examples for us today on how we should all view and respect these treasures of the Catholic faith. His steadfast defense of our faith’s teachings and traditions and remaining faithful to them, despite the pressures of the secular world and from inside the Church, is the mark of a true leader."
Benedict appointed Paprocki as bishop of the diocese.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City said though Catholics mourn Benedict's loss, they thank God for his leadership and wisdom.
"The papacy of Pope Benedict XVI placed a powerful focus on the tenets of love, charity, truth and hope," McKnight said in a statement. "He wrote that, 'The one who has hope lives differently; the one who hopes has been granted the gift of a new life.'
"He also helped modernize our thinking about the important role of Catholic laity in the life of our church, calling lay people ‘co-responsible’ for the church’s being and acting.'"
Area memorial services have been set to honor Benedict.
St. Francis Solanus is hosting mass at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church is hosting mass at 6 p.m. Wednesday
