QUINCY —Assumptions Catholic Store will be selling gifts for Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation and Marriage along with a selection of Catholic Bibles and books, and sacramental items. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut. Enter from the parking lot. The sale is wheelchair accessible. Cash or check only.
Assumptions Catholic Store coming to Quincy Saturday
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.