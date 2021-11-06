STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Assumptions Catholic Store will be selling Advent candles and wreaths, small nativity items, religious art, sacramentals and other items from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut. Enter from the parking lot. It is wheelchair accessible. Cash or check Only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.