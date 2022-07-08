QUINCY — Area Catholics and others devoted to Father Augustine Tolton will commemorate the 125th anniversary of his death with a pilgrimage procession Saturday in Quincy.
The mile-long pilgrimage procession will begin at 10 a.m. at the statue of Father Tolton outside St. Peter Catholic Church, 2600 Maine Street. After a few words of welcome and explanation from master of ceremonies Father Daren J. Zehnle, followed by a prayer, the pilgrimage procession will process along the south side of Maine where it will cross onto the east side of South 33rd Street. It will then process along the east side of South 33rd Street until it reaches St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, where Father Tolton is buried.
Upon entering the cemetery, the procession will stop at the grave of Father Tolton for the celebration of Holy Mass at 11 a.m., with Bishop Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield as celebrant.
“We’ve been celebrating Father Tolton annually for the past six years or so,” said Zehnle, a Quincy native and graduate of Quincy University who is pastor of St. Augustine in Ashland. “If we look at Father Tolton’s life, we find that no matter what difficulties he encountered — prejudice, racism, or animosity from clergy of other denominations when he had his own school — we never see him lashing out. We don’t see him going into a rage. We don’t see him screaming from the rooftops about how terrible people are treating him.
“In his own quiet and humble way, he tries to reach out, and he does what he can do to bring unity to within people.”
Following Mass and prayer (which is expected to last for an hour), the pilgrimage procession will conclude with the singing of “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name,” Father Tolton’s favorite hymn.
Those who wish to participate in the Mass but cannot walk in the procession are invited to park near the cemetery to meet the procession at the grave. Due to the small size of the cemetery, no one should park in the cemetery itself. Tents, chairs and bottled water will be available at the cemetery for those who wish to participate in the Mass.
Father Tolton was born into an enslaved family and is recognized as the first black priest in the United States. Pope Francis declared him “Venerable” on June 12, 2019, the second step of four to becoming a saint in the Catholic Church.
The cause for his beatification and canonization of sainthood is ongoing in Rome. Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Joseph N. Perry, who is postulator of the priest’s cause, said two miracles were possible and had been sent to Rome, where they are under review.
