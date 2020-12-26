When I grew up, and before that time, most Americans were patriotic. We sang “God Bless America” and the national anthem with pride. We pledged allegiance to the flag. Today, a much smaller number of Americans admit to loving their country.
The war in Vietnam, Watergate and recent accusations of racism have toned down patriotic voices.
So, should we be patriotic or be cynical about our country? Should we love it because of all its goodness or hate it for its lack of perfection?
There are two areas we should look at before we delve into this issue. We should differentiate between our nation — our national boundaries and our country’s people — and our nation’s government. Government includes a country’s laws, policies, politicians and guiding documents — the Constitution and our courts.
Regarding our government, the Bible tells us we must obey our country’s laws. Romans 13:1-2 informs us: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.”
This is a command. Civil obedience is a mandate.
There are other civic duties as well. We must pay taxes, as said in Romans 13:6-7. So, we have no option but to support our government and obey its laws. However, are we required to support every decision of our government and obey its every command without questioning them? No.
Government is not an absolute authority. Jesus said to “give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s” (Matthew 22:21).
Not all our allegiance goes to Caesar — the government — some of it goes to God. If a conflict occurs between civil las and God’s will, “We must obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).
So, we must support our government but not it’s every decision. When our government goes off course, we should oppose it, then do all we can to bring it back to where it belongs. If the law tries to require us to do something against God’s will, we must disobey that law.
For example, should the government prohibit our congregating together to worship, we should worship nonetheless.
What if lawmakers temporarily prohibit corporate worship because of an infectious, deadly disease like COVID-19? To me, if the disease is deadly and infectious the believer should be willing to forego gathering in large groups voluntarily. But lawmakers should be very slow in making a decision to forbid congregational worship.
But when we are opposed to laws established by our lawmakers, we can still be faithful Americans who love our country — its land and its people.
Neither our country nor our government is worthy of our total loyalty. It’s not wrong to love our country, but the Bible does not require us to do so. Whether to love our country is a matter of opinion.