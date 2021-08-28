QUINCY — St. Francis Solanus Parish in Quincy will be offering a six-week serial program called Catholics Returning Home.
The program will start at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the St. Francis Parish Center on the north side of the church.
These sessions are for non-practicing Catholics seeking answers to questions about returning to the Church. There will be informal sharing and an update of the Catholic faith.
Those interested in the program, or seeking more details, are instructed to contact Deacon Wayne Zimmerman at 217-430-7792.