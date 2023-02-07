QUINCY — The annual Rosary Prayer Service marking the Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourdes will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The service will be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes of Ghost Hollow grotto, located at the corner of Ghost Hollow Road and Herleman Road in Quincy. The grotto was named by Fr. Francis Lee of St. Rose in 1997 and dedicated by Fr. John Carberry of St. Boniface in 1998.
