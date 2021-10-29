AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Augusta Assembly of God Church will host their annual Chicken Noodle Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 at the church, 605 Railroad St. in Augusta.
The meal features homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, a dinner roll, dessert, and a drink. Meals are $7 per person, and will be served drive-thru style, and delivery will also be available in Augusta.
For more information or to request a deliver on the day of the dinner, please call 217-440-0280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.