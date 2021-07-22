QUINCY — Christ Lutheran Church of Quincy announced that Pastor Daniel R. Grainger will take over responsibilities as the new pastor of the church.
Christ Lutheran, at 333 South 36th St., has been without a regular pastor since the retirement of Pastor Gayle Pope in August of 2019.
Grainger is a 2021 graduate of Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa and was ordained into the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) on July 9 at his home church in Decorah, Iowa.
Bishop S. John Roth of the Central/Southern Illinois Synod of the ELCA will install Grainger at Christ Lutheran during Sunday's 9:30 a.m. service. Grainger and his wife, Allie, have recently relocated to Quincy.