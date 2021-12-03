MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Ministerial Alliance of Brown County is moving into the Christmas season with its Christmas Food Basket Project.
This project will start Monday and conclude Saturday, Dec. 11 with food distribution. Food will be repackaged, sorted, and prepared for distribution each day.
There are several volunteer opportunities for the project, including labeling bags, portioning items or counting items. Times each day may, so those interested should contact Steve Surratt at 217-740-9234 to find out the work schedule for that day.
Saturday’s distribution takes place in the morning with cleanup and other projects afterward. The alliance asks that no children be on site during the week, because of safety concerns.
Those wishing to donate money, food, time or other items to the Christmas Food Basket can make those donations at the following churches: Timewell Baptist Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, First Christian Church Mt. Sterling, Frist Baptist Mt. Sterling, Church of the Nazarene Mt. Sterling, Presbyterian Church of Christ Mt. Sterling, Versailles Christian Church, and the Crossing Mt. Sterling. For more information, questions or to volunteer, contact Steve Surratt 217-740-9234 or email pastor@fccmtsterling.com.
Anyone who needs to receive a food basket should contact the Two Rivers office at 217-773-3141 to sign up.
