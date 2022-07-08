QUINCY — Demolition work should wrap up sometime this summer on a portion of Bethel Assembly of God Church history.
Coming down are the original church, built in 1879, along with additions dating to 1940 and 1950, space “getting to the point it had so much damage it was getting unusable,” Pastor Todd Hastings said.
“We’re drawing up the plans to remodel the sanctuary once the building is down, then we’ll start the process of what we’re going to build,” he said. “We really want to build something that will enable us to serve our neighbors, serve the community seven days a week, not just something for Sunday mornings for a couple hours.”
Developing plans for a multipurpose structure will take time — and money — for the congregation of some 125 people.
“We’ve got a parking lot in serious disrepair that’ll probably come before the building,” Hastings said. “Hopefully within five or six years or so we’ll be able to get something. We’ll just see in time how it comes together.”
It’s a promising future, but there’s a lot of history in the structure at 12th and Jefferson for Hastings, his congregation and the community.
“This is probably a little bit of an exaggeration, but about half the people my age or older — I’m 61 — came through Bethel as kids. Bethel for many years had a bus ministry, picked up every little kid in town,” Hastings said.
Hastings grew up in Bethel, served some four years as its youth pastor and returned five years ago to pastor the congregation after 15 years at a church in the Peoria area and seven years as a missionary in China.
He said highlights of Bethel’s history — as the first Assembly of God in Illinois to reach 500 members, first in the state to have a bus ministry and one of the first in the nation to have a full-time children’s pastor — all are tied to the 1879 building and its additions. The congregation, formed in 1925, bought the original structure from the Bethel German Methodist Episcopal Church which had merged with a congregation at Eighth and Kentucky to form Union Methodist Episcopal Church.
More recently, the space housed a second-floor fellowship hall and most of the church’s growing children’s ministries along with a prayer room and a hospitality area.
“Space has been an issue,” Hastings said, but the remaining structure, built in 1960, and the sanctuary “will accommodate our needs right now.”
Bethel will spend $100,000 on the demolition work and likely another $20,000 on “things we have to do in this building once we cut that building off to make it functional,” Hastings said.
“We’ve been talking about tearing it down for 50 years. We finally just got it started,” he said. “For the time being, we’ll plant grass back there. We’ll have something of a yard for the first time.”
