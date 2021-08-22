QUINCY — A free recital Friday night will celebrate the end of a project to refurbish the organ at St. Rose of Lima Church.
“It’s a family-friendly musical program,” said Charlotte Stroot, the church’s music coordinator, organist and adult choir director. “You don’t hear pipe organs a lot anymore.”
Stroot will be joined by guest organists the Rev. Robert Ferguson, vice rector and moral theology professor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Neb., and Kipp Cortez from Champaign who holds degrees in organ and sacred music.
Featured pieces include classical and sacred works by Mozart, Bach, Vierne, Locklair and Durufle along with the well-known “Toccata in F Major” by Charles-Marie Widor.
Rev. Joseph Portzer will bless the organ, and Keith Williams of John-Paul Buzard Pipe Organ Builders in Champaign will highlight work involved in the nearly two-year project.
“It’s been a real labor of love, so long in coming,” Stroot said. “To finally be able to have the organ blessed, this has become really something special.”
The church offers daily Latin mass, and while the organ was fine for accompaniment, “in the Latin rite of the Catholic church, the organ is really a major part of your high masses,” Stroot said.
After an earlier unsuccessful effort, the church contracted with Buzard in 2020 to rebuild the organ — a tubular pneumatic action model installed in 1912 by the Wicks Organ Company of Highland and used until 2016 — with all new mechanical and electrical systems.
The organ’s original 914 pipes were retained and refurbished with few changes, beyond removing dents, to the decorative façade pipes.
“Essentially underneath this old façade is a brand-new organ. Quite a lot of work was done,” said Stuart Weber, senior service technician with Buzard.
“Everything went to our shop. Pipes were repaired, and we basically built an entirely new structure underneath the pipes, chests and wind systems. Everything was rewired.”
More changes came in the organ’s console.
“The console is where you have new keyboards, new pedalboard, all the wiring. Everything has been computerized,” Stroot said.
Sets of pipes produce different tones, and “what an organist does is take various sets of pipes and turn them on or off as he or she decides to create custom sound,” Weber said.
“No two instruments are alike. No two pipe organs are alike,” Cortez said. “You can play the same piece on two different instruments, and it will sound like different pieces. As a player, that’s what makes it fun.”