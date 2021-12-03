HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton United Methodist Women have scheduled their 22nd annual Christmas Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 11 in the Hamilton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at Ninth and Walnut Street, one block south of Broadway.
More than 20 varieties of Christmas cookies will be available for purchase at $7 per pound, with an assortment on each tray. Also for sale will be breads, snacks, treats and other specialty food items. Again this year, the group will sell its chicken pies in both the 6-inch and 9-inch sizes.
While the Christmas Bazaar portion of the Cookie Walk won’t be at full capacity, there will be a large selection of New 2 U holiday décor from which to choose.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Cookie Walk is modified from the first 20 years, but more accessible than 2020. HUMC/HUMW respectfully asks customers to wear masks, for the health and safety of all.
Co-chairpersons are Cynthia Colvin and Judy Kammerer. For additional information, call 217-430-9677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.