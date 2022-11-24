QUINCY — For the first time since 2019, Quincy's Salvation Army was able to welcome diners back in person for the annual Thanksgiving dinner.
With the first of two seatings at 11 a.m. Thursday, the Salvation Army's Kroc Center dining space was already full less than 20 minutes from the first guest's arrival.
Salvation Army Major Shelley McClintock, co-leader of the Quincy Area Command with her husband, Trevor, said the reservation system used had fewer sign-ups than they had expected, but that was figured into the plan.
"Because we weren't sure how many people would come, because of COVID, we made some adjustments and had people RSVP," McClintock said. "But we planned on walk-ins, as well."
The reservation plan isn't a new one. Though 2021's Thanksgiving dinner was carry-out only, the Kroc Center hosted an in-person return for the annual Christmas dinner. McClintock said for Thursday's dinner, there were about 55 reservations for the 11 a.m. seating, but with walk-ins, the dining area's 96-person capacity was reached quickly.
"We planned to set up for at least twice as many as we had reservations for," she said. "We knew it was a good possibility there would be quite a few walk-ins. We were ready for them."
Along with those coming to the Kroc Center, the Salvation Army also took orders for meals to be delivered to home-bound residents. McClintock estimated around 200 meals had been taken out for delivery.
With help in the kitchen, in the dining room, and with drivers making the home deliveries, McClintock said there were around 50-60 volunteers helping with the meal, along with Salvation Army staff.
"It's just a blessing," she said. "I'm just so happy to see a full house.
McClintock said there will be a Christmas meal offered this year again, though the organization will be foregoing the reservation plan for that day.
"Since Christmas is on a Sunday, we're going to do a brunch at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with our regular congregation and worship service," she said. "We're just going to invite everyone to come and join us for that."
