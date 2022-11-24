Full house and full bellies

The Quincy Salvation Army welcomed diners back to the Kroc Center for the first in-person community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. More than 100 people turned out for the first of two planned seatings to celebrate the day.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the first time since 2019, Quincy's Salvation Army was able to welcome diners back in person for the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

With the first of two seatings at 11 a.m. Thursday, the Salvation Army's Kroc Center dining space was already full less than 20 minutes from the first guest's arrival. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.