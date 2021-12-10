MENDON, Ill. — The First Congregational Church of Mendon has established a limited emergency utility fund to help low- or fixed-income households and young families facing financial challenges.
The $15,000 fund was set up with money raised through the church's food stand at the Adams County Fair.
Anyone with a Mendon address may bring their gas and/or electric bill to the church office at 106 E. High St. They will be provided a voucher to take to the Mendon First Bankers Trust. Bank personnel will then write a check to the utility company.
Church office hours are 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
All applications will be kept confidential.
The church is inviting other businesses or individuals who would like to support this project to make contributions to the fund at the Mendon bank branch.
For more information, call 217-936-2662.
