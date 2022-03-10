ST. PATRICK, Mo. — As part of the celebration for their 65th Anniversary, the Shrine of St. Patrick will honor five recipients of the Historical Preservation Award in 2022.
The 2022 Historic Preservation Awards recipients are five member of the community that dedicated their lives to God and their religious orders. Sisters Mary Veronica Ellison (1912-2000), Susan Elizabeth Henderson (1910-2006), Pauline Logsdon (1923-2019), and Mary Eleanor Dunning (1910-2006), and the Rev. James Wheeler (born 1934) will receive the awards during the celebration on Sunday.
The St. Patrick 65th Anniversary Celebration sill begin with an 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Mass on Sunday. The Preservation Awards presentation will follow, with a roast beef dinner being served from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Additional activities as part of the celebration will include the Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk, kids' cake walk, silent auction, and scavenger hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.