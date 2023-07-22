QUINCY — Barricades closing the sidewalk in front of St. Boniface Church at Seventh and Maine are a precautionary measure.
Michael Seaver, director of inspection and enforcement for the city of Quincy, said a non-structural portion of the church's steeple cladding was partially detached during wind storms earlier this month. The damage is expected to be repaired soon, and is not considered at risk of falling, but the barricades were put in place just as a precaution against that happening.
