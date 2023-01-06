QUINCY — St. Francis Solanus Parish in Quincy will conduct a six week series for non-practicing Catholics looking at returning to the Church.
The "Catholics Returning Home" series will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 with the goal of answer questions for those who have not been active but are looking to return to the Catholic fold, as well as providing informal information-sharing and updates on the Catholic faith.
