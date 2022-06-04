St. Francis Solanus parish picnic is June 11

QUINCY — The annual St. Francis Solanus parish picnic will be Saturday, June 11, at 1720 College. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight.
The picnic will include a variety of food and beverages, live music, cash raffle, silent auction, basket raffle, dunk tank, kids games, train ride, bounce houses and more.
The Heidelberg Band will play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and ELEVEN will take the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The St. Francis festivities also will include the QND/QCES “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle. Mega Drawings beginning at 7 p.m.
Food will be served outside from 5-10 p.m. and inside the Parish Hall from 5-8 p.m. Choices will include bacon cheddar burgers, tenderloins, brats, burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, roast beef, french fries, onion rings, and more. Edgewood Orchard, Melton Carmel Corn, and shaved ice will all be on hand as well.
Beverages will served by Haubrich Enterprises and the Rinella Company. Margaritas and Spirit Knob wines also will be for sale.
Portions of the street near the church and school will be blocked off to ensure pedestrian safety and the safety of those enjoying the picnic.
