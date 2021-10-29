HANNIBAL, Mo. — St. John's Lutheran Church will host a soup dinner and bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 at the St. John's School Hall, 1317 Lyon St. in Hannibal.
The meal, featuring homemade chili or chicken noodle soup, dessert, and a drink, will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are $7 per person, $3 for children, with sandwiches also available and carry-outs welcome.
Along with the soup dinner, a variety of craft items, baked goods, and produce will be for sale, as well as a raffle for a blue and white queen-sized quilt and a framed print. A children's craft corner will be available where members of the church's youth group will help kids make a Christmas ornament.
Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at the St. John Church office. Members of the St. John's Lady Aid Society will also have tickets available. For more information, please call 573-221-0615 or visit stjohnshannibal.org.
