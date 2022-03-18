QUINCY — For more than a decade, the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Rose of Lima has drawn crowds to the corner of Eighth and Chestnut in Quincy.
“St. Rose was always my home parish,” Paul Geers said. Geers is the president of the Latin Mass Society and was instrumental in getting the church reopened as a Latin-celebrating parish. “With St. Boniface closed and no one else hosting the St. Patrick’s Day dinner, I thought it was appropriate to move it here.”
For the third year in a row, this year’s event was a drive-thru only option.
Geers said what is now St. Rose of Lima parish was founded in 1892 for Irish immigrant families in the area to have a parish of their own, with the current church dedicated in 1912.
Starting with 125 families that had been part of the St. Peter parish. The church operated until 2005, when it was closed. Following discussions with the Springfield Diocese, the church reopened in 2008 hosting traditional Latin Mass services.
“The parish has always celebrated St. Patrick’s Day,” Geers said. “Back when it started, it was known for the card parties they hosted on the day. And then when we reopened, we decided to see about having the dinner here.”
For the past 12 years, the St. Patrick’s Dinner has drawn large crowds. Geers said he’s eager to see a return to in-person dinners alongside the drive-up takeaway offerings.
“When we can have the dinner inside, we have an Irish band, everyone just walks around seeing friends they haven’t seen since the year before,” he said. “We’re excited that we might be able to get back to that soon.”
One of the menu offerings this year was a German sausage and sauerkraut dinner, along with the traditional corned beef and cabbage. The church’s resident priest, Father Karl Pikus, said he made sure the dinners lived up to his German heritage.
“We appreciate the support from the community,” Pikus said. “We use the funds from these events on some projects we have. This year, that’s repairs for the roof of the church.”
In the past, funds raised from parish members and from the community at large have helped with projects like restoring the church’s organ and the stained glass windows.
“We have people come in from a 100 mile radius for the Latin Mass, and we see a lot of young people in the congregation,” Geers said. “They support us at events like this and with everything that we do.”
Geers said the St. Patrick’s Day Dinners are great boosters for funds and morale for the parish, but it’s about more than that, also.
“It’s all about camaraderie, it’s about the good fellowship of just being able to share the good cheer with each other,” he said. “And this dinner is for everyone, regardless of their religion, or no religion at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.