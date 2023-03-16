QUINCY — Choosing between her pets’ needs and her own is a choice one woman doesn’t want to make.
So the help provided each month by the Paws and Prayers Pet Food Ministry at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ makes it easier to manage both.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 12:59 am
“It helps me be able to still have pets but yet be able to afford my CIPS bill, my water bill and those kinds of things that just keep going up. It never used to be an issue, but now it is,” the woman said. “You want your pets. You’ve got your pets. This way you still get to keep your pets.”
Paws and Prayers — offered 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the church at 935 S. Ninth — provides cat and dog food along with “just about everything a pet could need,” church member Victoria Dry said.
Dry launched the ministry five years ago this April, spurred by hearing from people at the church’s weekly Saturday meal worried that they were going to have to surrender their pets because they couldn’t afford to feed them. Understanding the emotional support provided by the pets, Dry resolved to help.
“The first month we had one small table of sacks of dog food. Now we have five tables of cat and dog food,” Dry said. “Each month for five years it just got bigger and bigger.”
Donations of pet food and other items along with financial support from church members, community members and local businesses make the ministry’s work possible.
But the need continues to grow.
Even with buying additional cat food each month, “it’s just getting to the point where we’re running out,” she said. “I used to be able to hand out two sacks of dog food, because there’s more call for dog food, but I’m down to being able to hand out one sack now. We also run out of cat food now.”
Skyrocketing pet food prices and supply disruptions add to the challenge for pet owners — and for the ministry.
This month, the ministry provided some 250 bags of pet food between the Saturday giveaway and deliveries to some homebound pet owners. The two-gallon bags provide 20 cups of food. “I know that doesn’t last them a month, but it’s better than nothing,” Dry said.
Without the monthly ministry, “I don’t know what I would do,” Quincy resident Nicole Nokes said while picking up food last week for her dog and cat. “It means a lot. Sometimes my animals have to go hungry.”
Seeing the ministry making a difference inspires Dry to do even more.
“I enjoy doing it. I really do,” said Dry, a lifelong pet lover who also does pet sitting. “It makes me feel good, like I’m accomplishing something and helping them be able to keep their pets.”
