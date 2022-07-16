MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The First Christian Church in Mount Sterling will host a three-day vacation Bible school beginning on July 25.
Open to students from preschool through sixth grade, the VBS will take place from 6-8 p.m. on July 25 and 26, and from 6-8:30 p.m. on July 27. First Christian Church is located at 117 West Washington St. in Mount Sterling.
No meals will be served, but refreshments will be available. This Bible school is sponsored by First Christian Church, First Baptist Church, Presbyterian Church, Holy Family Church, Mount Sterling Methodist Church, and Versailles Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.