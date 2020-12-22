QUINCY — The Rev. Steve Hayden feels much like a high-wire artist on a windy day.
Hayden, who pastors the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, finds himself constantly trying to maintain a proper balance in the most trying of conditions.
And he’s not alone.
Most pastors these days are attempting to navigate a tightrope that sees them stretched in numerous directions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are dealing with not only the coronavirus and its effects on their church bodies, but working with restricted attendance directives and being forced to utilize various forms of social and other media to help hold their congregations together.
“It’s been extremely challenging,” Hayden said. “You feel obligated to spread the Gospel, but also obligated to keep people safe and healthy — and be obedient to (governmental protocols and mandates).
“It’s been a balancing act. Being flexible has been a key.”
The coming weekend, when churches across West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri will celebrate Christmas, has been a major task in itself.
“This year has certainly been different,” said the Rev. Chris Woodard, executive pastor at LifePoint Church in Quincy.
Woodard said LifePoint will be holding an outdoor service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate Christmas Eve. Festivities actually get underway at 7 with attendees kept warm via 12 to 15 bonfires. Hot cocoa, roasting of marshmallows and glow sticks will also be offered, plus a brief message from the Rev. Brady White, lead pastor at LifePoint.
“We’ve tried to figure out a way to make the service accessible to everyone,” said Woodward, who anticipates a turnout of about 200 of Lifepoint’s normal congregation of 650 to 700.
Churches that are trying to maintain an in-person presence have been forced to go to multiple, limited services that require reservations, not to mention masks and social distancing. Various streaming services, such as Facebook Live, have become popular for many churches.
Some churches have simply canceled in-person worship until a later date.
“We canceled in-person (services) in mid-November,” said the Rev. Kyle Frink of Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. “We’re just trying to be cautious.”
All Union services are now online through Facebook and YouTube, according to Frink, who also pastors two United Methodist churches in Paloma and Pleasant Grove.
“It’s a big change,” Frink said.
Patty Miller has been a parish secretary for 31 years at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo. Admittedly, she has never experienced anything like the current pandemic.
“And we know (the restrictions) will be going on into sometime next year,” she said.
At Holy Family, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be in-person, but there remains a strong emphasis on social distancing and the wearing of masks. Parishioners may remove their masks while seated.
Miller said in-person service numbers are “not typical” when compared to the pre-pandemic numbers.
“Hopefully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy is another relying heavily on an online presence — and passion.
“Madison Park Church is passionate about helping people celebrate Christmas,” said the Rev. Tyler Myers. “We all knew months ago the holidays would look different, but our prayer has been that in its difference they would become uniquely special.
“We’ve been using the online platform to gather people each Sunday night in December for an Advent music and devotional video. You can find those videos at madisonparkchurch.com/advent to help prepare your heart and mind for Christmas.
“On Christmas Eve, we are offering online services at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. through our website and Facebook page,” Myers said. “Many of our family and friends will gather in smaller settings to stream Christmas Eve services, which can be done anytime on Thursday, Dec. 24 through the Madison Park app (on a smart TV or cellphone).
“The great news of Christmas is not limited by a date, service or a pandemic.”
The Rev. Tom Donovan St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Quincy calls 2020 “the most bizarre year,” but gladly accepts the challenges of what is an unprecedented holiday season.
“You do what you have to,” said Donovan, who said it has been heartwarming to see how parishioners have responded in these trying times.
Donovan said all six St. Anthony Christmas services on Thursday and Friday will be at or near the capacity permitted by law. St. Dominic’s is even being used for one of the services, Donovan said.
“This is what we do,” Donovan said. “There’s been a lot of work, a lot of hustle, but you see how amenable people are and how they respond.”
A listing off all Christmas-related services for Quincy Catholic churches can be found on the stanthonypadua.org website.