This time of year, Christians, and others, are conscious of our great country. So, is it fitting to sing patriotic songs during a church worship service? Before you say, “Of course”, please read on.
I believe as long as we do not give more attention to our country than we do to our God during worship, it’s OK to give musical attention to our land. However, there are things to take into consideration on the subject.
We should always be conscious of our words as we sing them. When we sing, we are not just singing, but are also expressing facts and feelings to our Lord and to those sitting around us. For one thing, there are some hymns and songs sung in churches that are not Biblically correct. When my eyes arrive on one of those phrases with a song being sung, I simply do not sing those words or phrases.
On the subject of patriotism in general, we should make a distinction between the land or country, and the government that is in power over it. I love America the beautiful, and I pray God will bless it. It is a wonderful country, the greatest ever in my opinion, even if I may disagree with the administration “in power” at any given time. I can love the country but have disdain for its leaders, policies, and the leaders' decisions. When I sing “My country ‘tis of thee, sweet land of liberty”, I am thinking not of the president or congress, but of the country.
Also, when we pledge allegiance, our only real total allegiance should be to God. But we can still pledge allegiance to a lesser degree to our country. The term “allegiance” simply means “loyalty.” For example, I have loyalty toward my wife, my state, my church and the schools I attended, as well as to my country. None of these objects of my devotion takes the place of God. It is God alone who receives my complete, unqualified loyalty. Acts 5:29, tells us, “We must obey God rather than men.
We should also consider the possibility of any of these lesser objects of loyalty becoming an idol. We can love our country, calling attention to its abundance and blessings, without praising our land.
May God bless America.