In Matthew 7:22-23 Jesus says, “Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’” From what Jesus says in v. 23, it is clear these people are not Christians. Also, from what he does not say, it may be concluded that the claims of these people in v. 22 are true: they really did prophesy, do miracles, and cast out demons. I.e., he never said their claims were false. But how could they do these things if they are not Christians?
It could be they do these things from the deceptive power of Satan. Satan can empower miracles (Matt. 24:24; 2 Thess. 2:9), even by people who think they are doing them in Jesus’ name. All three of these activities (prophesying, which is a general term that can include tongue-speaking, Acts 2:17; working miracles, such as healing; and casting out demons) can be Satanic in origin.
How is this consistent with what Jesus says in Matt. 12:26? In response to the Pharisees’ accusation that He was casting out demons by Satan’s power (v. 24), Jesus responds that this would have Satan fighting against himself (v. 25). “If Satan casts out Satan, he is divided against himself; how then will his kingdom stand?” (v. 26). Jesus goes on to reveal He is casting out demons by the power of the Holy Spirit (v. 28).
How may we resolve this apparent contradiction? First, the Name of Jesus in itself, representing the power and authority of Jesus, is powerful enough to force demons to leave a person, even if the one using that Name is not a true believer. That may be the case in Luke 9:49-50; see Acts 19:13-17, where the Name of Jesus exerts power over an evil spirit.
Also, apparently there were Jewish exorcists who had some success in casting out demons apart from using the Name of Jesus (Matt. 12:27; Acts 19:13). As Jews, they would be evoking the Name and power of Yahweh as He was known through Old Testament revelation. So, it is possible the ones of whom Jesus speaks in Matt. 7:22-23 began as Jewish exorcists and then began to use the Name of Jesus in their exorcisms without ever surrendering their lives to Christ.
The following may be the best explanation of this problem. We learn, both from Scripture and from Christians who have been involved in deliverance ministry, is there is a hierarchy of authority within the realm of demons. Satan is the chief demon or chief fallen angel (Matt. 12:24); he was probably an archangel before he sinned (cf. Jude 9; Rev. 12:7, where Satan seems to be equal in authority with Michael). See Mark 9:29, and Paul’s frequent use of the “principalities and powers” terminology when referring to demons (e.g., Eph. 1:21; Col. 2:15).
This means some demons are more powerful than others. For example, missionaries have testified witch doctors possessed by demons can drive weaker demons out of the bodies of people who come to them for help with some problem. How is this consistent with Matt. 12:26, though? In many cases Satanic power apparently helped a victim of Satan’s guiles but there was always a trade-off. He may deliver someone from a demon that is causing one kind of problem, but that person develops another problem later.
So, when Jesus suggests Satan cannot “cast out Satan,” he is referring to true deliverance where Satan’s gofers are truly cast out. Any situation where demons are driven out of a person by Satan’s own power (as probably in Matt. 7:22) is actually a false deliverance, i.e., one that is temporary or is an exchange for a different oppression by the devil.
