The New Testament tells us baptism is the time God grants salvation on the believing, repentant sinner. Every New Testament text that refers to the meaning of baptism, shows this to be the case. Baptism is a personal saving encounter between the repentant sinner and God.
Baptism shouldn't be delayed. Once a sinner believes and repents, followed by a confession of faith that calls on the name of the Lord, he or she should meet the Lord in the baptismal waters right away. This was the precedent set by the early church (Acts 8:36; 10:47; 16:33). Ananias’ words to Saul/Paul tell us,: “And now why do you wait?” (Acts 22:16). It's good to have witnesses, but it isn't essential (see the Ethiopian eunuch, Acts 8:35-39). Only three persons are required for baptism: the baptizer, the sinner, and God.
What is the origin of abandoning the NT precedent of baptizing converts “immediately” (Acts 16:33), and of the assumption that baptisms should be conducted only on Sunday as part of the church service? The change can be traced back to Reformer Huldreich Zwingli’s revisionist view of baptism, which he created in A.D. 1523-1525. Zwingli repudiated the 1500-year view that baptism is for salvation, and substituted a new view of the purpose of baptism.
Zwingli taught a person who has already been saved is baptized as a covenant sign, i.e., as a sign he or she is already a member of the covenant people of God. It is an oath or pledge of allegiance that one will live faithfully for the Lord. The key question is, for who does the believer submit to baptism and receive this sign of the covenant? For Zwingli the answer was simple: one receives baptism not for his own sake or for God’s sake, but for the sake of the Christian congregation.
Tragically, Zwingli’s new view was adopted (via John Calvin) by most Protestants. Baptism is no longer seen as the meeting point between God and the sinner, but as the time when the new Christian announces, proclaims, declares, confesses, demonstrates, expresses, or gives evidence of his faith in Jesus to the Christian congregation. Baptism has become a “church ritual” or “church ceremony” done for the sake of the congregation, rather than the event of the individual’s personal journey to salvation, i.e., the sinner’s last act of obedience to the gospel. This is the reason it's often incorporated into a Sunday church service, and why it may be postponed until any given Sunday.
I strongly encourage we abandon our indifference regarding the time of baptism, and to return to the apostolic sense of its urgency. We should baptize according to God's word, not according to the church calendar.
Note: Friends, I've supplied these columns to The Herald-Whig for the last 2 1/2 years. Because I'm now teaching a Sunday School class at my local church, I have less time for writing. Therefore, this is my last column. Thank you for reading them and for nice comments I've received on them. May God bless you!
Jay Craig, Shelbina, Mo., has worked with Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch for nearly 40 years. He’s a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Craig attended Bible College in Moberly, Mo.