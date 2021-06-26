Please address the difference between the “invisible church” and the “visible church”?
The Bible never uses the term visible church or invisible church. But it is good to know about the two angles of viewing the church.
The visible church is the expression of Christianity that people can see: the gathering and practices of the individuals in various church buildings on Sundays. The invisible church is the true church, which only God can see: born-again believers, past, present, and future. Because not everyone who attends church or performs religious deeds is saved, the visible church includes unbelievers. The invisible church is comprised of the redeemed
The invisible church does not need the physical accoutrements that make the visible church visible. Take away the liturgy from the visible church, and the invisible church will remain. Religious ceremony makes no difference to the invisible church: “Neither circumcision nor uncircumcision means anything; what counts is the new creation” (Galatians 6:15). Burn the church building down, and the believers still comprise the church.
The borders of the church are visible/invisible to human observers. There is such a thing as the church whose borders are invisible to us as human beings, specifically, the universal collection of those who are under the blood of Christ and who reside in heaven (Phil. 3:20). This is the universal body of Christ, Paul speaks of in Ephesians 5:22-33. Only God knows who is truly a part of this body, since it includes all those who have met the conditions for salvation no matter what church affiliation they may have, or whether they have any affiliation. (Many in these latter situations have sanctification problems.)
Also, only God knows who may have membership in a local congregation but who is not truly converted. This is the “invisible” church only in the sense that such membership is invisible to human observers. I don't agree the church is always “local” in Scripture.
But, the reality of the invisible church does not make the visible church unimportant or of no concern to God. The visible church is the church whose borders can be observed and identified by us human beings, insofar as it follows the New Testament instructions observable things like church organization, doctrine, membership, and worship. I regard the New Testament pattern for the (visible) church to be discernable, normative, and of a high priority to God. The church’s structure etc. is a matter of sound doctrine.
Only one visible church form is the true visible church. That’s the church that meets the criteria mentioned above. We may think of this as an ideal as revealed in the New Testament and for which we are only striving, but only one form is acceptable to God.