QUINCY — Dozens came together in the City Hall parking lot for the National Day of Prayer.
Quincy area pastors, city and county officials and Quincy residents lifted up the city of Quincy in prayer.
The event started with worship led by John Booth from Central Baptist Church. The group sang half a dozen worship songs while Booth played guitar.
Pastor Todd Hastings from Bethel Assembly of God Church thanked the group for coming out and emphasized how important prayer is especially with everything going on in the world.
“It’s more important than ever that the people of God come together and remember our calling, our purpose,” said Hastings. “Our purpose is to be salt and light. We don’t scream and holler and shout and tear people down, that goes nowhere. We’re supposed to be salt and light.”
Next, Mayor Mike Troup explained the history of the National Day of Prayer. He then declared Thursday, May 4, 2023 a day of prayer and asked that residents lift up Quincy and the nation in prayer.
Area leaders were called up and prayed for families, businesses, the media and the vulnerable.
Capt. Brandon Lewis with the Salvation Army prayed over families. He reminded everyone that we all have a part to play for area families; whether it’s protecting, volunteering, supporting or living life with the families surrounding us.
Capt. Lewis said it takes a team of people dedicated to changing lives in Quincy and no one plays a small role in that. He then prayed for joy and love for the families in Quincy.
Josh Vahle from the Good Samaritan Home prayed for area businesses. He quoted Matthew 6:19-21, saying not to lay up your treasures on Earth, but in Heaven.
He prayed for businesses owners to be good stewards of what God has given them and that they treasure God more than their possessions.
Greg Haubrich from WGCA led prayer over the media. He reminded participants that the media are made up of people, just like everyone in attendance. Many journalists in Quincy are young, starting out their careers and a long way from home so they could use extra love and guidance.
Haubrich prayed that the media would return to journalism 101 and not pushing agendas. He also prayed for God to return to all forms of media.
Finally, Dr. Orville Jones from First Baptist Church prayed for the most vulnerable in the community. He spoke about Mary Magdalene in the Bible and how she anointed Jesus’ feet with her tears and perfume. She wasn’t supposed to be there, but Jesus welcomed her.
Dr. Jones prayed the community would see those who need help and act upon it. ‘It takes the blessed of us to help the rest of us,’ said Dr. Jones in closing.
Rev. Carl Terry from Bethel AME Church closed the event by asking everyone to join hands for a final word of prayer. After Rev. Terry finished praying he began singing ‘There’s Something About that Name,’ and the group joined in.
Hastings said it’s a blessing taking part in the National Day of Prayer and having city officials’ support.
“We’ve had, we have now in Mayor Troup, and as far back as I can remember mayors, leadership and the city that have been very supportive of this. And that’s really important,” said Hastings.
“We still open city council meetings with prayer. A pastor comes every week to open that council meeting and I think that’s important to our city. It brings God’s blessing to the city and I’m so thankful for the leaders.”
Earlier in the day Mayor Troup held a prayer breakfast where city officials and area pastors prayed for the government, first responders and military and educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.