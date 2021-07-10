QUINCY — Dozens of area Catholics gathered Friday afternoon at St. Peter Church to commemorate the passing of the Father Augustine Tolton in 1897.
For the fifth year, those gathered had a welcome and a prayer before walking up Maine Street to 33rd Street and then to the St. Peter Cemetery on Broadway where Father Tolton is buried.
The Rev. Daren Zehnle from Ashland led the procession. He said this commemoration is an opportunity to reflect on the life of Tolton and try to emulate America’s first recognized black priest.
“It means to call his life to mind,” Zehnle said, “to remember his example as a Christian witness. And not only to pray that he becomes a saint — soon, we hope — but also that we learn from him how to follow Jesus more closely and more faithfully.”
Christa Kelly and her family traveled from Columbia, Mo., home of Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School.
“This is our first time here for this, but I think it’s important that we know and respect the history,” Kelly said.
Zehnle said he believes Tolton’s example may more important now than ever.
“Whenever you look at Father Tolton’s life, you’ll find a man who, at every stage of his life, encountered prejudice and distress and persecution and hardship,” he said. “But you never see him becoming angry or embittered, you don’t see him lashing out at people. You see him always enduring it with patience and gentleness. Always trying to unite himself with Jesus.
“In our day, it doesn’t take much for people to become angry and embittered, so divided against each other,” he continued. “I think what Father Tolton would tell us today ‘stop being so angry. Stop feeling so bitter and angry. Unite yourself with Jesus. and find unity in him.’ And I think that’s what we need to experience and catch up on today.”
In 2019, the Vatican authorized a Decree of Heroic Virtue for Tolton, the second of four steps on the path to becoming a saint in the Catholic church and granting him the title of “Venerable.” The cause is still under review by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. One part of the review involves looking at acts attributed to Tolton in his life that would elevate him in stature.
“To the best of my knowledge, there hasn’t been any new movement since (2019),” Zehnle said. “As far as I know, there are a few cases (at the Vatican), and we’re just waiting for them to examine them.
“We’re just waiting for Rome to find a miracle,” Zehnle stated.