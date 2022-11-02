QUINCY — Working with Birthright in Quincy, Arnetta Hastings soon realized that some women choose abortion because they don’t have another option.
They may be homeless and have no way to support a child, struggling without the support of a boyfriend, husband or family.
Wanting to do something to help spurred Hastings and her husband Todd to establish Hope House of Quincy with its mission of giving expectant mothers hope for their future.
They formed a nonprofit separate from his church, Bethel Assembly of God, just about a year ago and a board with representatives from area churches to start raising money toward buying a house somewhere in Quincy to provide a home for expectant mothers offering life skills training, mentorship and help in finding a job.
“More than providing a place to sleep for a while, the real desire is to become partners with them long-term, not just while pregnant but after pregnancy,” Todd Hastings said. “A lot of times people just feel hopeless. Our desire is to come alongside them and use our experiences as parents, as pastors to be able to help them provide for their future and for their children.”
The couple recently started house hunting — searching for at least four bedrooms, two bathrooms and close to public transportation — in hopes of buying after the first of the year.
“A group in Bowling Green, Mo., doing something very similar gets 10 applications a month. We know the need is there,” Hastings said. “We really think we’ll be up and running by this time next year, maybe by summer.”
In the meantime, the Hastings along with the board continue to spread the word about Hope House and its need for financial support and volunteers.
Fundraising — including a dinner planned for Nov. 17 — continues for the house and to provide ongoing support for the program thanks to people willing to partner with Hope House for $10 a month.
“I’ve seen God do some amazing things financially,” Hastings said. “Our biggest challenge will be staffing. It will take a lot of people doing different things. We want to find mentors, families who have raised their kids and can devote time to helping these young ladies.”
Hastings said the effort is tied to helping others — not to politics.
“I’ve been pro-life my whole life, but you can’t tell a girl not to get an abortion if you don’t provide her with a safe and hopeful alternative to that,” he said. “Jesus met people at the point of their need. He didn’t wait for them to come to Him. Church is about meeting people out there in the community, right where their needs are.”
