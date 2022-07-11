QUINCY — Sara Jane Gordon-Mills paused for a moment Saturday morning while walking east on Maine Street to reflect on why it was important for her to honor the life of Father Augustine Tolton on the 125th anniversary of his death.
“We have been doing this since its inception (six years ago). I think it’s so admirable that we have a priest from this area — the first black priest — that it’s such a historical event,” said Gordon-Mills, who teaches fifth grade at Holy Family School in Orlando, Fla., but returns to Quincy during the summer months.
Gordon-Mills and her fellow worshippers were among the estimated 200 or folks who made the mile-long trek from St. Peter Catholic Church to the gravesite of Father Tolton at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery to commemorate the 125th anniversary of his death.
Mecki Kosin, a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Quincy, clearly was moved while sharing the first reading from the Book of Wisdom, Chapter 3, Verses 1 to 9: “As sacrificial offerings, he took them to himself.”
“The readings that Father Daren (Zehnle) chose were right on the mark,” Kosin said. “We’ve been doing this (pilgrimage) for six years now, and this is by far the largest turnout. Quincy has always been a welcoming community, and this was another good example.”
Born a slave in Missouri on April 1, 1854, Tolton and his family were held in servitude in Ralls County.
When the Civil War broke out, Tolton's father reportedly fled to join the Union Army. In 1862, Tolton's mother escaped to Illinois with her three children and settled in Illinois.
Tolton showed an early interest in religious matters, and Quincy clergymen privately tutored him. He was permitted to enter St. Francis College — now Quincy University. He sought to enter the priesthood but no American seminary would accept him because of his race.
He eventually started seminary studies in 1880 in Rome. He was ordained on April 24, 1886, and the following day he said Mass for the first time over the tomb of St. Peter in Rome.
He hoped to become an African missionary, but he was initially assigned to Quincy, where he celebrated his first Mass on July 18, 1886, at St. Boniface, before he was installed as pastor of Quincy's St. Joseph Church, a black congregation.
During his Saturday morning homily, the Most Rev. Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, said to those gathered at the gravesite:
“As a boy, Augustine certainly showed a courageous patience when he lived in slavery, and when he was taunted by his classmates and their parents. As a young man, he showed courageous patience as he was refused acceptance into seminaries and religious communities, one after another here in the United States.
“As a priest he showed courageous patience when he endured the persecution of one who was supposed to be a priestly brother, which may have been more divided by racism, or clerical envy, or both.
“In all of these difficult and painful situations. His stout heart paved the way for compassionate love to prevail.”
Pope Francis declared Father Tolton "venerable" on June 12, 2019, the second step of four toward becoming a saint in the Catholic Church. The cause for his beatification and canonization of sainthood is ongoing in Rome. Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Joseph N. Perry, who is postulator of the priest’s cause, said two miracles were possible and had been sent to Rome, where they are under review.
Father Zehnle, a Quincy native and graduate of Quincy University, began organizing this annual remembrance with Kosin and several others over lunch.
"If there's something we can learn from (Father Tolton), it's that he was continually was open to other people," Zehnle said, "he just didn't block them off. He did what he could to not cause division, but to bring unity back to within people."
Saturday's turnout and participation was a perfect example of that, and more.
