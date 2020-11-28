NASA astronaut Victor Glover is worshiping virtually during his six-month stay on the International Space Station.
Glover, 44, is part of a four-member crew on the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience capsule that launched Nov. 15 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Glover says his Christian faith, family and the pandemic have helped him prepare for a groundbreaking mission. Glover and his wife, Dionna say they plan to continue worshiping virtually as a family while he works 250 miles above Earth.
Glover has spent seven years training for this trip. He is the first Black astronaut to stay long-term at the ISS. The milestone, he adds, is “bittersweet because I’ve had some amazing colleagues before me who could have done it, and there are some amazing folks that will go behind me.”
After studying engineering at California Polytechnic State University and receiving three master of science degrees, Glover served as a Navy fighter pilot, seeing combat in Iraq.
The astronaut focuses on his job, on safety, and on using “the abilities that God has given me to do my job well and support my crewmates and mission and NASA.”
The lengthy training process, he says, “involves understanding the role of God in my life and God’s authority and my submission to that, and the love, support, and encouragement that that can create in my life.”
When packing for the half-year trip, Glover included his Bible and Communion cups, saying he’ll continue his family’s pandemic habits of virtual worship, virtual giving, reading Scripture and praying.
Though he’s “always been a student of theology,” Glover admits he wasn’t as devoted to growing in faith until he met his wife. Dionna grew up in the Church of Christ denomination, and the couple — married since 2002 — is raising their four daughters in that faith tradition.
Because of the pandemic, the family has been worshiping together virtually with two Church of Christ congregations near Houston.
Pandemic-related adaptations have helped Glover prepare for space. Astronaut training involves building teamwork and resilience amid challenges, including isolation.
“It’s important to have different ways of finding encouragement” while away on a mission, Glover says, “and for me, my family and my church and my Bible and praying are going to be a big source of that.”
Glover relies on prayer and communication when facing danger. Before every flight, he prays and lets his family know he loves them. “I’m not in combat anymore being shot at,” he says, “but there’s still risk. “If today is my day”— Glover wants to have been in touch with his wife and kids, and has “had a chance to commune with God directly.” (Adapted from article at ChristianLeaders.com)