It was in the resurrection that Jesus the man achieves his victory over the power of death. In mankind’s beginning, there was no human death. Human death entered the world through the sin of Adam and Eve (Romans 5:12).
After its entrance into the world, in its three forms — physical, spiritual, and eternal — death became lord over mankind. Paul says from Adam to Christ, death “reigned as king” over humans, causing us to become slaves to the fear of death (Romans 5:14, Hebrews 2:15).
But Jesus as God incarnate came into the world to confront this enemy and all that is associated with it. Jesus defeated eternal death, “the second death” the lake of fire (Revelation 20:14), through his death on the cross. He then sealed that victory and established his authority over it with his resurrection (Romans 4:25).
The final death blow will be the second coming of Jesus, when he bestows on all believers our new glorified bodies like his own.
The main point in Ephesians 1:20 is the power of his resurrection.
Now, to the second act of the exaltation of Jesus, that happened when God the father “seated him at his right hand in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 1:20). This was the climax of the ascension of Jesus that began in the presence of the apostles when “he was lifted up and a cloud took him out of their sight” (Acts 1:9). This cloud was a theophany, a temporary symbol of God’s presence.
When Jesus entered that cloud, his old body that had come from the tomb was immediately changed into his glorified body. At that time he crossed through the dimensional barrier separating our physical universe from the invisible angelic universe where God has established a theophanic throne room presence among the angels. Some call this the “angelic heaven.” In Ephesians 1:20, Paul refers to it as “the heavenly places.”
Jesus sudden appearance in the Father’s throne-room triggers a great celebration (Psalm 24:7-10). Daniel 7:13 describes how the conquering hero has returned, “And behold, with the clouds of heaven one like a son of man was coming, and he came up to the ancient of days and was presented before him.”
Then, God the father “says to my Lord: ‘Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool.’ The Lord sends forth from Zion your mighty scepter. Rule in the midst of your enemies” (Psalm 110:1-2).
Daniel continues, in Daniel 7:14, “And to him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom (the church), that all people, nations and languages should serve him; his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom one that shall not be destroyed.” Jesus said of this dominion, “on this rock I will build my church, and the forces of hades will not prevail against it (Matthew 16:18).
From that point on, the ascended Christ has been seated at the Father’s right hand on the throne of heaven. Most of His main work is now finished. Jesus has now attained lordship over all things, including death. He is exalted at the right hand of God. The Father is sharing his majesty with Christ. Christ is God the father’s right-hand man!