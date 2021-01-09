An armed young man enters a city convenience store and murders the store’s clerk. An angry driver cuts off the vehicle of another angry driver in traffic. What do these two events have in common? The two instances show contempt for human life. Both these individuals have broken the sixth commandment — “You shall not murder.” Both of these two committed a form of murder.
The first murderer was Cain. When he killed Abel, he murdered 25% of the world’s population. Lamech was Cain’s great-great-great-grandson. Lamech murdered at least two people. Herod Antipas had John the Baptist murdered (Matthew 14:1). Barabbas was a murderer (Mark 15:7). Even Biblical men with good reputations were killers: Moses (Exodus 2:12), David (2 Samuel 11:14), and Saul of Tarsus (Acts 8:1 and 9:1).
What about the rest of us, today. We aren’t murderers. We are good, believing citizens. Are we not?
Let’s read Matthew 5:21-22: “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder; and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool!’ will be liable to the hell of fire.”
After reading Jesus words, maybe we can all see we are murderers or potential killers.
The basic principle that underlies this commandment is the sanctity of human life. God has set human life above plant and animal life. Reverence for plant and animal life is a pagan idea, it is not a Judeo-Christian idea.
Genesis 4:4 tells us that Abel offered lambs as sacrifices to God and God blessed him. Human life is different from other kinds of life. Humans are created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27). We are spirit as well as body. We have a spiritual dimension other forms of life don’t have.
Genesis 9:6 tells us, “Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed.” Yet, this command does not forbid the sometimes taking of life in war or in capital punishment. See Exodus 21:15, 17 and 22:18-20.
So, the commandment prohibits murder. Of course, it prohibits premeditated, intentional murder.
Suicide is also murder. Contrary to the belief of some, is not necessarily an unforgivable sin.
The most common form of murder is abortion, the voluntary killing of a living baby growing in its mother’s womb. Since 1980, an estimated over 1.5 billion babies have been aborted, most of them in Asia. Abortions in America are in some cases legal, but not moral. What is legal is not necessarily moral. See Psalms 139:13-15; Jeremiah 1:5; and Luke 1:39-44.
The only possible justification is when there’s a choice between the life of the mother and a baby. In this case, taking the life of the baby is the lesser of two evils, but to take the life of either is still an evil.
Gross negligence or carelessness is another form of murder. Examples include driving under the influence.
Now, back to Jesus words in Matthew 5:22. “Whoever says to his brother, ‘you good-for-nothing’ shall be guilty before the supreme court, and whoever says, ‘You fool’, shall be guilty enough to go into a fiery hell.” We should never call someone names because every human is created in God’s image.
Also, sins begin in the heart, Jesus says, including evil thoughts. The Apostle John informs us, everyone who hates his brother is a murderer; and you know no murderer has eternal life abiding in him,” (1 John 3:15). Holding a grudge or refusing to forgive are murderous attitudes.