Mass for Repose

Father Steven Arisman leads the Mass of Repose for the soul of Pope Benedict XVI at St. Francis Solanus Wednesday event. Benedict, the first Pope to resign is nearly 600 years, died Saturday at age 95.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Catholic parishioners in and around Quincy gathered Wednesday night for a special mass to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on New Year’s Eve.

Born Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was elected Pope on April 19, 2005, just three days after his 78th birthday. He became the first Pope from Germany in nearly a millennia, and when he resigned in 2013, he was the first Pope to take that step in 598 years.

