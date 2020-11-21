Burial in a simple casket is prescribed for those who follow Jewish tradition in the U.S.
The custom in Israel is for the dead to be buried in the ground without a coffin, with only their shrouds separating them from the earth. The use of a coffin is an irregularity for them.
Man is composed of a body and soul. As the verse in Genesis reads, “The Lord God formed man of dust from the ground, and he breathed into his nostrils the soul of life, and man became a living soul.”
The soul comes from God himself, and when the person dies, the individual’s soul returns to its source. Similar is true for the body, which must return to dust — “For dust you are, and to dust you will return.”
Accordingly, the practice in Israel is to bury the person directly in the ground.
Where does the coffin enter the picture? In some locales, this is because of government regulations that require a coffin. But this is by no means a modern invention. The concept of using some sort of coffin is mentioned in the Bible for Joseph’s body, as well as a number of times in the Talmud — Jewish civil and ceremonial law.
For the person to be buried in the dust, the coffin must be entirely buried in the ground. It is also customary to remove the bottom planks of the coffin prior to burial, drill holes in the bottom, or put earth in the coffin itself. Also, since coffin wood grew from the ground and will disintegrate, it is considered as if one was buried in earth.
There is another reason to use a simple coffin with few adornments — if any. In the Talmud there was a time when those who were wealthier would use more expensive materials and the poor would use cheaper materials. The poor were embarrassed, so the rabbis established that the rich use the same materials as the poor.
Before the change, the wealthy would take the deceased out for burial on a type of ornamental bed. The poor would take the deceased out on a plain base made from poles strapped together. Sages instituted that everyone should be taken out for burial on a plain base, to the honor of the poor.
When one passes from this world, he sheds his body, and the soul lives on. Only spiritual wealth has meaning. Physical wealth is worthless. Thus, if one wants to bring honor to the soul, the best thing to do would be to take any of the money he would have used for an expensive funeral and use it for charity to support the learning of the Bible.
Ultimately, the soul will be reunited with its physical body at the time of the resurrection of the dead. Thus, death and burial are only temporary, another reason why nothing fancy is needed. (Based on article in chabad.org.)