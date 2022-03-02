QUINCY — The public is invited to join the Quincy University community for an organized prayer vigil in support of the Ukraine, to be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“During this time of tribulation, it is important that we come together as a community in prayer and solidarity with Ukraine,” said the Rev. Father John Doctor, QU’s vice president for mission and ministry.
The vigil will take place in front of Francis Hall at 1800 College Ave. in Quincy, on the school’s main campus.
