QUINCY — St. John's Cathedral on Payson Road will host the consecration ceremony for the Rev. Canon Patrick S. Fodor as he becomes bishop of the Diocese of the Missouri Valley in the Traditional Anglican Church.
"I hadn't intended to be a candidate," Fodor said of the advancement. "I actually wasn't during the first round of the selection process."
Bishop-elect Fodor succeeds Bishop Stephen Strawn, who died in April 2021. Fodor holds the position of canon and served as an assistant to Strawn before his passing. Since that time, Fodor has been the acting bishop for the diocese.
Along with his work in the church, the Buffalo, N.Y.-native is a full-time professor of religion and philosophy in the Humanities Department at John Wood Community College as well as teaching at St. Bede's Anglican Catholic Theological College. Fodor attended State University of New York at Buffalo, Brock University, and Concordia Lutheran Theological Seminary in St. Catharines, Ontario. He earned his doctorate from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind. and a master's degree in Eastern Orthodox theology from the University of Balamand’s St. John of Damascus School of Theology in Tripoli, Lebanon.
"I will be continuing to serve as a professor," Fodor said on Thursday. "I will be giving up some of my parish responsibilities to focus on the diocese side."
Fodor said a new priest for St. John's will be named as he shifts into the new position.
The consecration ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. John's Cathedral. Archbishop Shane B. Janzen, Primate from Victoria, British Columbia, will serve as chief consecrator with the assistance of Juan Garcia, presiding bishop for Anglican Church in America and Diocese Ordinary for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. William Bower, Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of the Eastern United States, will also as co-consecrator and celebrant.
The ceremony is open to the public, and Fodor said he invites the community to come to the cathedral that a lot of people seem to forget exists on Quincy's southeast side.
"We are here," Fodor said. "We're here in the community, we hold the community in prayer, and we'd love for everyone to join us."
