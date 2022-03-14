QUINCY — St. Rose of Lima is hosting is annual St. Patrick's Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The parish is offering meals of corned beef and cabbage or German sausage and sauerkraut. Mashed potatoes and apple or cherry pie also will be available.
The meals are $12 each and available drive-thru only at the parish hall, 715 Chestnut. enter the alley from the south coming off North Eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.