Exodus 21:22-25 says, “When men strive together and hit a pregnant woman, so that her children come out, but there is no harm, the one who hit her shall surely be fined, as the woman’s husband shall impose on him, and he shall pay as the judges determine. But if there is harm, then you shall pay life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.”
The use of this passage to justify abortion is based on incorrect translation of key words in the text. Some popular versions of the Bible include this error.
Christians are interested in what the Bible has to say regarding abortion. Unfortunately, the Bible does not have much to say about abortion. A few places that deal with the subject and are mentioned as evidence God considers the unborn child fully human are Psalm 139:13-15, Job 3:11, Jeremiah 1:5 and Luke 1:39-44.
Some Bible scholars believe Exodus 21:22-25 shows a distinction between fully human life and the life of the unborn baby. These verse are taken to mean an unborn baby is not considered to be a soul or a fully human person, and that it is therefore of less intrinsic worth than an already born individual.
Nancy Hardesty, a key figure in the evangelical feminist movement, writes, “It can be inferred the fetus was not considered a human life or ‘life for life’ would have been demanded as it was for the mother’s life or at least a ‘fetus for a fetus.’”
A great number of Christians believe if the unborn baby is a threat to the life of the mother, the principle of the lesser of two evils would justify aborting it. Most modern translations present verse 22 as a reference to a miscarriage. The Revised Standard version leads to that impression.
In these translations, the following thoughts are suggested: that verse 22 refers to a miscarriage, the death of the unborn baby; and also, this supposed death of the baby is the injury for which the guilty party is only fined, while injury to the mother is serious enough to invoke the “les talionis” — eye for eye — principle.
However, a closer look at this passage can yield conclusions different from these two points. One, verse 22 refers to the premature birth of a healthy baby, and, two, that an injury to the child, no less than to the mother called for applying of lex talionis.
There is no justification for translating verse 22 to refer to a miscarriage. The clause in some translations that reads, “so that her fruit depart” literally reads, “and her children come out.” The verb is “yatza” which means “to go out.” It is often used to refer to an ordinary birth of normal child — not to refer to a miscarriage. The expression used suggests the birth of a child. The irregularity is the birth is prematurely and maliciously induced.