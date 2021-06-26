The Catholic parishes of St. Edward in Mendon, St. Joseph in rural Quincy, and St. Brigid in Liberty recently welcomed a new pastor.
The Rev. Scott Snider has been assigned to the three parishes following the reassignment of former pastor, the Rev. Jeff Stone, to St. Lawrence parish in Greenville.
Snider lived in Quincy from 1999 to 2004, serving as pastor of First Union Congregational Church from 1999 through 2002. He and his wife Pam entered the Roman Catholic Church in 2003 and moved to Chicago in 2004 where Snider was involved in lay pastoral ministry.
In 2012, with special permission direct from the Vatican, Snider was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield. He has served parishes in Highland, Pierron, Pocahontas, Grantfork, Vandalia and Ramsey. Snider has also been involved with prison ministry at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville and Vandalia Correctional Center. He is the Ecumenical and Interreligious Officer for the diocese.
Scott and Pam Snider are happy to be returning to Adams County.
“We look forward to renewing old friendships and to making new friends in our new church families," he said. "We’ve received a warm welcome and have already experienced their generosity and hospitality. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Brigid’s, St. Edward’s, and St. Joseph’s and the wider communities of Liberty, Mendon and Quincy.
"I’m excited to see how the Holy Spirit will lead all of us to grow as disciples of Jesus, and to carry out our mission of loving and serving God and our neighbors.”
Snider will be formally installed by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki at a special Mass at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 12 at at St. Brigid Church in Liberty.